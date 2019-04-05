Velocys (VLS) Shares Down 9.8%

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) shares dropped 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05). Approximately 133,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of $15.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

