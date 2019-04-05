Veeco Instruments (VECO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,926. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $98.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 148.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,847,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 813,202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 36.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,704,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 452,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

