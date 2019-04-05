Vault Coin (VLTC) Trading 13.7% Lower This Week

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Vault Coin has a market cap of $1,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vault Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vault Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org . Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

