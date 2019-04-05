Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $918,000 Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after buying an additional 2,608,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,492,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,070,562,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $104.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 705,858 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $69,265,845.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,646,158.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

