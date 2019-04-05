Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.7348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

