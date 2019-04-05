Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.65. 1,118,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,048. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.772 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

