Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,641,000 after buying an additional 2,479,373 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,521,000 after buying an additional 1,367,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,130,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,047,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,490,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,215,000 after buying an additional 351,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,663,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,588,000 after acquiring an additional 652,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.72. 1,652,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,937. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by ELM Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd-shares-bought-by-elm-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.