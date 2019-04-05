Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Stake Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. AT Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $52.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1063 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

