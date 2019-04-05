Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,097. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

