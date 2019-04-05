VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $55,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,087,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,103,000 after buying an additional 4,842,118 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 105,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 39,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $22.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx-position-lessened-by-blackrock-inc.html.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.