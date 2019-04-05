Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 389.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $155.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
