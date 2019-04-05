ValuEngine Upgrades Radius Health (RDUS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,600. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $246,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

