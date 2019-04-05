ValuEngine Lowers Southern (SO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, reissued a sell rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $11,975,035.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,212 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,533.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Clark III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,341 shares of company stock worth $18,981,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,630,000 after acquiring an additional 731,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,048,000 after acquiring an additional 193,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.