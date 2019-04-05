ValuEngine Lowers El Paso Electric (EE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EE. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Paso Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Williams Capital raised El Paso Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of EE opened at $58.98 on Monday. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.

