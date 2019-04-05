ValuEngine Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

AMH stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Goldberg sold 74,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,645,367.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,005 shares of company stock worth $17,851,897 in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

