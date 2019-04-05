ValuEngine Downgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Buy

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 179,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.48. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 393,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

