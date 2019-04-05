ValuEngine Downgrades Chart Industries (GTLS) to Buy

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $56.14 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $290.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $721,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,686,000 after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 684,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.