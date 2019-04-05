ValuEngine Downgrades Changyou.Com (CYOU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYOU. BidaskClub lowered Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.69. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 265.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

