ValuEngine Downgrades Burnham (BURCA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Burnham stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.22. Burnham has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter.
About Burnham
Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.
