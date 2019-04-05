ValuEngine Downgrades Burnham (BURCA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Burnham stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.22. Burnham has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.