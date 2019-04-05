Vale (VALE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 73,497,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 70,821,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,531,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,652 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,285,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,253,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,142,000 after acquiring an additional 150,703 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

