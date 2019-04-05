Vale (VALE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.98.
Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $16.13.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.
