USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 416,920 Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 416,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,519,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Duke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,270,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,165,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,879,000 after purchasing an additional 415,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,456 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 114,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

