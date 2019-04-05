USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Cae Inc (CAE)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. CAE accounts for about 1.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $133,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CAE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CAE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CAE by 786.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CAE by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,324,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CAE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,002. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). CAE had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0763 dividend. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

