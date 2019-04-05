Urban Exposure PLC (UEX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.67 Per Share

Urban Exposure PLC (LON:UEX) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Urban Exposure’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UEX opened at GBX 65.15 ($0.85) on Friday. Urban Exposure has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Urban Exposure in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

