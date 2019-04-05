Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 59,780 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.37 and a fifty-two week high of $142.21. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

