Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Universal Electronics worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Sidoti set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

UEIC stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $33,979.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $63,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

