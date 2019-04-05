Unitil (UTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a report on Friday, February 1st.

UTL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Unitil has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

