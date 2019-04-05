United Utilities Group PLC (UU) Insider Sells £254,420.22 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62), for a total transaction of £254,420.22 ($332,445.08).

UU stock opened at GBX 822.20 ($10.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a one year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UU. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 910 ($11.89) price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 848.73 ($11.09).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

