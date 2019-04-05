United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,072 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In related news, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $587,155.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,893 shares of company stock worth $6,987,659. 29.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

