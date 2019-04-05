United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 185,600 Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 40.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,125,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 357.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,566 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,413,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 149,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMY opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $800.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -1.73. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

