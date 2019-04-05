United Services Automobile Association Has $294,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.22. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

