United Services Automobile Association Has $255,000 Position in Roku Inc (ROKU)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Roku were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $59,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -806.13 and a beta of 3.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $9,050,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,148 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Roku to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Has $255,000 Position in Roku Inc (ROKU)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/united-services-automobile-association-has-255000-position-in-roku-inc-roku.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.