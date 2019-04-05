United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.35 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 109.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

