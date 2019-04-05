United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1,014.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 416,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 379,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,842 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,000,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 110,297 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randolph C. Read purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,739.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

SD stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.52.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

