United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 726,087 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 388,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $103,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $555,221 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFWA opened at $31.14 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

