United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 12,952 Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

