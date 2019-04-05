United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,129,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,578,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $671.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. TheStreet lowered United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

