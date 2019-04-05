United Express lands after cockpit Displays Begin to go blank

There was Even a United Express flight cut short when displays in the cockpit started going dark.

The flight Thursday out of Knoxville, Tennessee, to Houston made an unscheduled landing rather at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A movie published by passenger Rodney Giles captures one of the pilots telling passengers because they were overheating, that the team dropped two screens and screens will eventually fail. That dictated a direct landing.

“If we’d continued, eventually I’d be flying blind,” the pilot states.

An ExpressJet spokesman says the crew reported an problem with flight-deck tracks, and the flight landed in Dallas. He says passengers were rebooked on flights.