United Continental (UAL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $111.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital cut United Continental from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Argus assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.88.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Continental has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in United Continental by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Consulta Ltd acquired a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $6,280,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in United Continental by 1,510.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 93,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.