United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.29% of United Community Financial worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Community Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 232,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.58. United Community Financial Corp has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 16,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $151,576.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,254.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Financial Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

