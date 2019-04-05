Uniqure NV (QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $2.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Uniqure reported sales of $3.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $8.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $25.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 738.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,048. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 67,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $4,309,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,963,013. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uniqure by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 461,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

