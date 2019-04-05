Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563,028 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14,067.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,858 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $709,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

