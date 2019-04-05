Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the railroad operator will earn $9.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.20. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $172.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

