Unilever NV (UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of UN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 68,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,936. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

