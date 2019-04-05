Underhill Investment Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Underhill Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Moody’s comprises about 0.1% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1,747.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $205.00 target price on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.80. 351,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 268.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $8,120,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,328.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

