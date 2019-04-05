Under Armour Inc (UAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

