British police stationed armed officers outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Friday after tweets out of WikiLeaks quoted what it said high-level sources stating that Julian Assange may be kicked from their construction within”hours .”

The red-brick embassy construction with balconies and white window frames has been quiet. No embassy some other British authorities commented on the status of the WikiLeaks founder.

Asked about the presence of armed forces outside the Ecuadorian Embassy, London’s Metropolitan Police force stated that there was no alteration in police operation.

Police withdrew the round-the-clock guard beyond the embassy in October 2015 following over three years in favour of what the ceremony known as a”covert” approach.

Assange hasn’t abandoned the embassy since August 2012, fearing if he steps off Ecuador’s diplomatic land he will be detained and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic wires through WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks argued in a statement Friday that forcing Assange from the embassy would be prohibited and a breach of worldwide law on refugees.

A small group of supporters and protesters of all WikiLeaks’ founder gathered outside the London embassy. On Friday afternoon, a van appeared outside the building showing a placard that said”Free Speech” and included pictures of Assange and condemned classified document leaker Chelsea Manning. It moved on.

WikiLeaks on Thursday tweeted:”BREAKING: A high level resource inside the Ecuadorian nation has advised @WikiLeaks which Julian Assange is going to probably be expelled over”hours to days” with the #INAPapers offshore scandal for a pretext–and that it has an arrangement with the UK because of his arrest.”

Another tweet said it had obtained a secondary confirmation from another source that was high tech.

However, a top official said while Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno was angered by the apparent hacking of his communications, he refused WikiLeaks’ claim and stated no decision had been taken to expel Assange. The officer spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk about the issue.

On Tuesday, Moreno blamed WikiLeaks for allegations of offshore corruption which in emerged in local press outlets along with the publication of family photos to websites.

Moreno accused WikiLeaks of intercepting telephone calls and private conversations and”photos of my own bedroom, what I consume, and the way my wife and daughters and friends dance.”

Moreno supplied no proof, but the address reflected tension between his hosts and Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

WikiLeaks in a statement called Moreno’s fees”completely false,” saying that it reported the accusations of corruption from the president just once Ecuador’s legislature researched the problem.

The defense staff of assange indicated on Twitter that Moreno tried to use the scandal.

Gonzalo Solano reported from Quito, Ecuador and Joshua Goodman.