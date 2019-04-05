Udg Healthcare (UDHCF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udg Healthcare from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Udg Healthcare stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 574. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

