UBS Group Initiates Coverage on DowDuPont (DWDP)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DowDuPont has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

