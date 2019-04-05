UBS Group Downgrades CNOOC (CEO) to Neutral

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $184.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $138.99 and a 52-week high of $202.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 1,327.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 153,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth approximately $16,847,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,773,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 337,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 54,471 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

