UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €55.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.29 ($53.83).

DWNI stock opened at €42.52 ($49.44) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

